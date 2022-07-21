U.S. President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “very mild symptoms.”

In a statement on Thursday, a White House spokesperson said Biden, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, will continue to work while isolating.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence,” the statement added.

