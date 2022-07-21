Menu

Canada

Canadian Armed Forces to conduct training on Millennium Trail in Prince Edward County

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 11:52 am
Prince Edward County's Millennium Trail will be closed to the public all day on August 9 to facilitate military training. View image in full screen
Prince Edward County's Millennium Trail will be closed to the public all day on August 9 to facilitate military training. Global Kingston

Residents of Prince Edward County can expect a brief closure of a section of the county’s Millennium Trail.

The Canadian Armed Forces announced that on Aug. 9, a section of the 46-kilometre trail will be shut down between Fort Kente Road and Shore Road for military training.

Trending Stories

MORE LOCAL NEWS: Kingston Frontenac Public Library to review operating hours

Beginning at 1 a.m. on Aug. 9, training exercises will take place involving 50 military personnel who will be wearing all kit and weapons as well as military vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, pick-up trucks and side-by-side vehicles.

The trail will reopen to public use once the training exercises are complete.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CKWS TV tagCanadian Armed Forces tagCAF tagPrince Edward County tagPec tagMilitary Training tagMillennium Trail tag

