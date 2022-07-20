Kingston Frontenac Public Library reviewing operating hours

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Frontenac Public Library (KFPL) is looking to make a positive difference for the community through a review of its services in Frontenac County.

The organization is taking public feedback and conducting a review of the hours of service for the 11 libraries in the rural county in order to better serve the community.

“Our goal is to better meet the needs in our community and to make sure that library service is as equitable as possible across all of the communities that we serve,” said Kimberly Sutherland Mills, director of service, design and delivery for KFPL.

According to KFPL, the Sharbot Lake branch accounted for 54.8 per cent of library users, making it the busiest branch in Central Frontenac.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the Arden and Mountain Grove branches, which have the same hours of operation showed very different numbers, with Arden serving 18 per cent of the township while Mountain Grove served just 12 per cent.

The Arden Branch also more than doubled the number of loans and renewals of the Mountain Grove branch.

The varying degrees of usage across the branches in Central Frontenac show that a rearranging of the hours of operation distribution across the township is necessary, according to a press release from KFPL.

“So, looking at the data, looking at what the community has asked for we have come forward with proposals for nine of the 11 locations that we think will better meet the community’s needs,” added Sutherland Mills.

Read more: Concerns raised about Kingston Frontenac Public Library unstaffed extended hours

There are no funds available to increase hours, but a rearrangement does not mean that a reduction would happen.

In turn, KFPL is proposing multiple changes to balance the scales including:

Reducing the hours at the Mountain Grove branch by four hours per week and adjusting them to align with one school day per week to increase usage

Increasing the hours at the Sharbot Lake branch by four hours per week

Aligning Saturday hours across the branches to offer a wide range of weekend options

In order to minimize the impact in Mountain Grove, KFPL is seeking feedback on the proposed changes.

Story continues below advertisement

There are more steps to be taken in order to make this a reality.

At least one more round of public input and open houses will take place this summer to gauge the public’s interest in these recommendations, followed by more consultation on the board.

Sutherland Mills said the earliest she could see any changes being implemented is early in 2023.

1:24 Kingston, Ont., council debates supporting unstaffed library hours pilot project Kingston, Ont., council debates supporting unstaffed library hours pilot project – Jun 7, 2022