Two men charged after assault and armed robbery reported in New Westminster, B.C.

Two men have been arrested and charged in relation to a New Westminster assault and armed robbery that sent one person to hospital.
Police allege two men with firearms committed a robbery and an assault on the corner of Clarkson and McKenzie streets in downtown New Westminster on July 13.
“The New Westminster Police Department patrol officers soon identified two suspects at which time the Major Crime Unit assumed conduct of the investigation,” Sgt. Justine Thom said.
“These two suspects were located and safely arrested. At the time of the arrest, one of the suspects was in possession of a loaded handgun.”
Danielle Levesque, 33, of New Westminster, has been charged with robbery with a firearm and assault with a weapon.
Eugene Cottrelle, 36, of New Westminster, has been charged with robbery with a firearm, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and possession of a loaded firearm.
New Westminster police said additional charges are anticipated as the investigation is ongoing.
