Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Dave Chappelle show abruptly cancelled by venue after online backlash

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 10:31 am
Dave Chappelle set for Canadian Screen Awards.
Dave Chappelle attends the Canadian Screen Awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File

A performance by Dave Chappelle was cancelled at the last minute after the venue faced criticism online for booking the comedian.

The First Avenue in Minnesota announced the cancellation on Wednesday, just hours before Chappelle’s show was set to begin. The venue cancelled Chappelle’s show because of ongoing controversy surrounding the comedian’s jokes about transgender people.

Read more: Dave Chappelle will not let his high school name theatre after him

Chappelle’s show was moved to another theatre nearby, the Varsity Theatre.

“To staff, artists, and our community, we hear you and we are sorry,” the First Avenue said in a statement shared to Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

The First Avenue statement claimed that the venue must hold itself “to the highest standards.”

“We are not just a black box with people in it, and we understand that First Ave is not just a room, but meaningful beyond our walls,” the statement reads.

Trending Stories

“We believe in diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have,” the First Avenue wrote of Chappelle’s stand-up performance.

Chappelle has been at the centre of controversy over the past year following comments he made about transgender people in his Netflix comedy special The Closer. 

“Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on Earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on Earth. This is a fact,” Chappelle said in the Netflix special.

He also called transgender people “confusing” in another Netflix stand-up show, Sticks and Stones.

Read more: Dave Chappelle’s attacker reveals why he jumped on stage, tackled comedian

The Varsity Theatre, which is a 40-minute walk away from First Avenue, hosted Chappelle instead, honouring all tickets from the sold-out show.

Story continues below advertisement

Chappelle has not commented publicly about the First Avenue’s cancellation of his show.

Click to play video: 'Comedian Dave Chappelle tackled on stage during Los Angeles show' Comedian Dave Chappelle tackled on stage during Los Angeles show
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Transgender tagDave Chappelle tagdave chappelle show tagDave Chappelle cancelled tagdave chappelle controversy tagDave Chappelle First Avenue tagDave Chappelle show cancelled tagDave Chappelle stand-up tagDave Chappelle transgender tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers