Children reportedly injured in collision in Toronto: police

Police say children were injured in a collision in Toronto.
In a tweet Wednesday, Toronto police said two vehicles collided in the Steeles Avenue West and Hilda Avenue area just after 7 p.m.
The force confirmed children had been injured, but added that the injuries were “not serious.”
It was not immediately clear how many people suffered injuries as a result of the collision.
Police said roads were obstructed in the area and asked members of the public to consider taking alternate routes.
