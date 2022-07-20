Children reportedly injured in collision in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say children were injured in a collision in Toronto.

In a tweet Wednesday, Toronto police said two vehicles collided in the Steeles Avenue West and Hilda Avenue area just after 7 p.m.

The force confirmed children had been injured, but added that the injuries were “not serious.”

It was not immediately clear how many people suffered injuries as a result of the collision.

Police said roads were obstructed in the area and asked members of the public to consider taking alternate routes.

COLLISION:

Steeles Av W + Hilda Av

* 7:04 pm *

– 2 car crash

– Children injured in collision

– Injuries are not serious

– Roads are obstructed in area

– Traffic Services responding

– Consider alternate routes#GO1389672

^dh pic.twitter.com/1GALlyhX65 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 20, 2022

Advertisement