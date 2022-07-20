Menu

Children reportedly injured in collision in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 8:53 pm
Toronto police officer pictured in Ontario on Friday, January 19, 2018. View image in full screen
Toronto police officer pictured in Ontario on Friday, January 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police say children were injured in a collision in Toronto.

In a tweet Wednesday, Toronto police said two vehicles collided in the Steeles Avenue West and Hilda Avenue area just after 7 p.m.

The force confirmed children had been injured, but added that the injuries were “not serious.”

It was not immediately clear how many people suffered injuries as a result of the collision.

Police said roads were obstructed in the area and asked members of the public to consider taking alternate routes.

