Sports

Hockey Canada says it will stop using reserve fund to settle sexual assault claims

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2022 5:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada taking steps in ‘right direction’ but needs action to improve ‘culture of silence’: Minister of Sport' Hockey Canada taking steps in ‘right direction’ but needs action to improve ‘culture of silence’: Minister of Sport
Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED Pascale St-Onge said during an unrelated press conference in Montreal on Thursday that while she believed Hockey Canada was taking "good steps in the right direction" by reopening its investigation into sexual assault allegations, there needs to be concrete action to improve the "culture of silence" including more training about consent for players and members within the association.

Hockey Canada says it will no longer use a fund maintained by membership fees collected across the country to settle sexual assault claims.

The so-called “National Equity Fund” came to light this week as the federation continues to deal with the fallout from an alleged sexual assault at an event four years in London, Ont., involving eight unnamed players and the subsequent out-of-court settlement.

Read more: Hockey Canada execs, CHL president to face questions from MPs in Ottawa next week

News of the secretive fund drew the ire of Canadians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Hockey Canada says effective immediately the fund “will be exclusively dedicated towards safety, wellness and equity initiatives, as well as insurance across our organization.”

Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada reopens probe into allegations of sexual assault' Hockey Canada reopens probe into allegations of sexual assault
Hockey Canada reopens probe into allegations of sexual assault

Details of the fund is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada’s vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario.

McCurdie’s affidavit said “Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise.” It goes on to say that “uninsured liabilities include potential claims for historical sexual abuse.”

Hockey Canada has seen its federal funding cut off and corporate sponsors pause financial support in the wake of the organization’s handling of the alleged assault and settlement that was first reported by TSN in May.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
