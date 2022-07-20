Menu

Canada

Kingston Humane Society closing for weekend amid COVID-19 outbreak

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 4:11 pm
The KHS will be closed over the weekend due to a COVID-19 outbreak affecting customer care. View image in full screen
The KHS will be closed over the weekend due to a COVID-19 outbreak affecting customer care. Global Kingston

The Humane Society location in Kingston, Ont., will be closed for at least the weekend due to a rash of COVID-19 cases among staff.

In a press release sent out Wednesday KHS announced that, on top of six staff members testing positive in the last 30 days, there has been an additional outbreak within the customer care team, forcing the shelter to temporarily close its doors.

Read more: Kingston Humane Society dealing with unprecedented numbers of dogs

“Considering the KHS has 242 animals currently in care in a building designed to house a maximum of 144, this outbreak comes at a most unfortunate time,” read a part of the press release.

Due to the temporary closure all adoptions, appointments and surrenders arranged for Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 will be rescheduled.

Drop-offs of stray or abandoned animals by members of the public will also not be accepted over the weekend.

Read more: Ingrid, the special needs cat, has found a Kingston forever home

The KHS expects to resume appointments on Monday, July 25 at 11 a.m.

Updates to the situation can be found through the organization’s social media channels on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
