Kingston Humane Society closing for weekend amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Humane Society location in Kingston, Ont., will be closed for at least the weekend due to a rash of COVID-19 cases among staff.

In a press release sent out Wednesday KHS announced that, on top of six staff members testing positive in the last 30 days, there has been an additional outbreak within the customer care team, forcing the shelter to temporarily close its doors.

“Considering the KHS has 242 animals currently in care in a building designed to house a maximum of 144, this outbreak comes at a most unfortunate time,” read a part of the press release.

Due to the temporary closure all adoptions, appointments and surrenders arranged for Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 will be rescheduled.

Drop-offs of stray or abandoned animals by members of the public will also not be accepted over the weekend.

The KHS expects to resume appointments on Monday, July 25 at 11 a.m.

Updates to the situation can be found through the organization’s social media channels on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.