Ingrid, the special needs cat, has found a Kingston forever home

Send this page to someone via email

There’s a happy ending to the story of a cat with mobility issues seeking adoption.

Ingrid, the special needs cat at the Lennox and Addington Animal Centre in Napanee, Ont., has found a home.

She’s stolen the hearts of many, including one person in particular, and because of that the feline with mobility issues has found a forever home.

“It’s always wonderful to see the animals move on to their forever home. And in this case — although Ingrid was with us for some time and we are going to miss her — it is absolutely what we’re here to do. It’s what we’re here for and to have that fall into place is just perfect for us,” said Esther McCutcheon, manager of the Lennox and Addington OSPCA Animal Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

The 1.5-year-old white and black cat is now with a special person. After a thorough vetting process a match has been made with a Kingston woman.

“She saw Ingrid on the news program and it felt like it was meant to be for her. She called us and she said, ‘I saw her on the news last night and I just had to call, I couldn’t stop think about it, I just had to call and see if Ingrid was still there,’ and that’s how things get started,” said McCutcheon.

Read more: OSPCA and Humane Society begin annual holiday pet adoption campaign

She said that pet and pet parent are both doing well.

“Ingrid has her own bedroom, I hear, and she’s sharing it with a small bird which normally you would not want cats and birds to be together, but in Ingrid’s case she’s finding the bird very interesting and fun to watch because she doesn’t move around much. The bird is perfectly safe,” she added.