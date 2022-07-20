B.C. government cautions heat warnings could be on the way this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Hotter temperatures are on the way to the province as a high-pressure ridge is moving into B.C. and the government says it may result in heat warnings for this coming weekend.

Environment Canada predicted that hot and dry weather is coming for many regions around the province, but officials said they do not anticipate an extreme-heat emergency.

“For as far into the long range that we can see, high pressure will be the dominant weather feature across much of the province, which means hot and dry conditions,” Global BC meteorologist Kasia Bodurka.

“At this point, models are suggesting the ridge of high pressure will strengthen and amplify early next week, which could very well bring even hotter temperatures.”

The province is warning British Columbians that with higher temperatures comes the risk of heat-related illnesses and that people should have a “heat plan” in place.

“A heat plan should identify cool zones inside and outside of homes (such as community centres and libraries), ways to cool down (such as taking cool baths or showers and drinking plenty of water), and identify vulnerable family members and neighbours who are susceptible to heat and should be checked on,” B.C. government staff said.

An extreme-heat preparedness guide was published by the province in June.

The guide is available in English, French, Punjabi, traditional Chinese and simplified Chinese.

Also in June, the B.C. government announced a new system to alert people of potentially dangerous weather emergencies and heat warnings.

