Politics

B.C. to announce heat alert system after last summer’s fatal ‘heat dome’

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 2:29 pm
B.C. Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Mon. April 11, 2022. Farnworth says an automated alert system will be in place in June to notify residents of dangerously high temperatures like last year's fatal heat dome. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
B.C. Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Mon. April 11, 2022. Farnworth says an automated alert system will be in place in June to notify residents of dangerously high temperatures like last year's fatal heat dome. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

British Columbia is set to unveil the alert system that will be used in extreme weather events when needed.

The province has been under intense pressure to act after the BC Coroners Service concluded 595 people died from “heat-related deaths” in the province between June 18 and Aug. 12, 2021.

Most of the the fatalities were people 70 years and older.

Earlier this year, the province announced the text alert system used for tsunamis would also be available for fires and floods but not for heat events.

The alert system announcement will be carried live here and on BC1 at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Health Minister Adrian Dix will make the announcement, which is also expected to include next steps from the province on heat preparedness.

The record-breaking heat wave that scorched western North America last June was among the most extreme ever recorded globally, new modelling and analysis by researchers at universities in the United Kingdom has shown.

The study published in the Science Advances journal found five other heat waves since the 1960s were more extreme, based on how far they surpassed average summertime heat over the previous decade.

Click to play video: 'Uncovered documents surrounding B.C. heat wave show growing concern at E-Comm' Uncovered documents surrounding B.C. heat wave show growing concern at E-Comm
Uncovered documents surrounding B.C. heat wave show growing concern at E-Comm – Oct 27, 2021

Human Rights Watch later determined the B.C. government’s inadequate support during the extreme heat wave summer “compounded risks” for people with disabilities and older adults.

The independent international human rights group found that while those two groups are at greater risk of heat stress, many were left to cope with the dangers of record-high temperatures on their own.

With files from the Canadian Press

