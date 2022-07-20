Menu

Canada

Manitoba RCMP looking for missing 13-year-old in St-Pierre-Jolys

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 3:35 pm
RCMP St-Pierre-Jolys detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP St-Pierre-Jolys detachment. RCMP / File

A 13-year-old girl last seen in St-Pierre-Jolys is believed to still be in the community, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police said Avery Catcheway was last seen July 13, when she left her Gagne Street home around 10:30 p.m.

She was last spotted wearing a black hoodie and grey patterned leggings and carrying a light grey and blue backpack, and may be using a bicycle.

Avery Catcheway
Avery Catcheway. Manitoba RCMP

Catcheway is described as five feet two inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
