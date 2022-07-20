Manitoba RCMP looking for missing 13-year-old in St-Pierre-Jolys

Send this page to someone via email

A 13-year-old girl last seen in St-Pierre-Jolys is believed to still be in the community, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police said Avery Catcheway was last seen July 13, when she left her Gagne Street home around 10:30 p.m.

She was last spotted wearing a black hoodie and grey patterned leggings and carrying a light grey and blue backpack, and may be using a bicycle.

Avery Catcheway. Manitoba RCMP

Catcheway is described as five feet two inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

