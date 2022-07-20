SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise above 2,000 for first time since May

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2022 1:18 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 Update' COVID-19 Update
WATCH: With the 7th wave well under way in Montreal and across the province, does it make sense to bring back public safety measures to limit the spread of the virus? Dr. Labos joins Global's Laura Casella to discuss.

Quebec is reporting more than 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since early May.

The Health Department is also reporting another 14 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and a rise of 97 COVID-19 patients.

Read more: Random COVID-19 testing returns Tuesday at Canada’s 4 major airports

Officials say 2,057 people are in hospital with the disease after 273 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 176 were discharged.

Fifty-seven COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, an increase of two from the day before.

Read more: Quebec City residents asked to avoid five swamped ERs amid staff shortages

The Health Department says a total of 679 patients in hospital with COVID-19 were admitted because of the disease.

Officials are reporting 2,354 new cases of COVID-19 detected through PCR testing, adding that 15.8 per cent of tests analyzed were positive.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
