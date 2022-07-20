Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Blogs

Morning news rewind: Wednesday, July 20

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 11:38 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, July 20' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, July 20
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, July 20.

Saskatoon’s real estate market, The Wiggles, and barbecue grilling safety tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, July 20, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Impact of rising interest rates on Saskatoon’s real estate market

Rising interest rates are impacting real estate markets across Canada, but what is the impact in Saskatoon?

Ashley Turner with Century 21 Fusion breaks down current market conditions in Real Estate YXE.

Click to play video: 'Impact of rising interest rates on Saskatoon’s real estate market' Impact of rising interest rates on Saskatoon’s real estate market
Impact of rising interest rates on Saskatoon’s real estate market

The Wiggles bringing joy and fun to Saskatoon

A fun, feel-good show for the kids will be in Saskatoon this fall for the first time in three years.

The very popular children’s music group, The Wiggles, are back in our city this fall and they have a new member as well.

Wiggles Anthony Field and Tsehay Hawkins discuss what it is like to be back on the road bringing fun and joy to communities.

Click to play video: 'The Wiggles bringing joy and fun to Saskatoon' The Wiggles bringing joy and fun to Saskatoon
The Wiggles bringing joy and fun to Saskatoon

Backyard grilling safety tips from the Saskatoon Fire Department

One summertime activity many people enjoy is grilling, but safety is a priority.

Fire Marshal Brian Conway has tips that should be carried out before firing up the grill or smoker.

Click to play video: 'Backyard grilling safety tips from the Saskatoon Fire Department' Backyard grilling safety tips from the Saskatoon Fire Department
Backyard grilling safety tips from the Saskatoon Fire Department

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 20

Lots of sunshine, but it will get windy.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 20' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 20
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 20
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Real Estate tagSaskatoon Fire Department tagBarbecue tagGlobal News Morning Saskatoon tagSaskatoon Real Estate Market tagThe Wiggles tagGrilling Tips tagAshely Turner tag

