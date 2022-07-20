Morning news rewind: Wednesday, July 20

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s real estate market, The Wiggles, and barbecue grilling safety tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, July 20, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Impact of rising interest rates on Saskatoon’s real estate market

Rising interest rates are impacting real estate markets across Canada, but what is the impact in Saskatoon?

Ashley Turner with Century 21 Fusion breaks down current market conditions in Real Estate YXE.

The Wiggles bringing joy and fun to Saskatoon

A fun, feel-good show for the kids will be in Saskatoon this fall for the first time in three years.

The very popular children’s music group, The Wiggles, are back in our city this fall and they have a new member as well.

Wiggles Anthony Field and Tsehay Hawkins discuss what it is like to be back on the road bringing fun and joy to communities.

Backyard grilling safety tips from the Saskatoon Fire Department

One summertime activity many people enjoy is grilling, but safety is a priority.

Fire Marshal Brian Conway has tips that should be carried out before firing up the grill or smoker.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 20

Lots of sunshine, but it will get windy.

