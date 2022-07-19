Vernon townhouse fire deemed suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon Mounties have arrested a 41-year-old man in relation to a suspicious Monday fire in Vernon, B.C.’s Harwood area.

The fire started at around 10:50 p.m., in the attic of a two-storey townhouse in the 4200 block of 20th Street, fire officials said in a press release.

Once there, firefighters determined the heavy smoke and fire was coming from the middle unit of a triplex townhouse.

“The first arriving firefighters made entry to the townhouse and initiated an interior fire attack,” fire Chief David Lind said in a press release.

“The crews successfully contained the fire to the single unit and knocked the fire down quickly, preventing it from spreading to the adjacent units. There is substantial fire and smoke damage to the townhouse.”

Emergency responders received a report of a possible explosion during the incident and a front window was shattered in the townhouse.

No one was inside any of the three units when fire crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and the file has been handed over to the RCMP for investigation.

Const. Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer said RCMP have secured the location to allow for a full scene examination and the collection of any physical evidence to support the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this fire or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, and has not already spoken to police, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote police file 2022-12330.

