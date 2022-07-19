Menu

Canada

Emergency water main repair in downtown Halifax shuts down traffic, water service

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 2:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Halifax Harbour stairs to get safety signs due to swimming concerns' Halifax Harbour stairs to get safety signs due to swimming concerns
A video of two people jumping into the Halifax Harbour from a new development in the city’s downtown is raising safety concerns. It shows two people plunging into the water from the new Queen’s Landing stairs outside the Queen’s Marque. As Graeme Benjamin reports, it’s resulted in a decision to install new safety signs in the coming weeks. – Jul 5, 2022

Halifax Water crews are working to repair a water main break in the city’s downtown, next to the provincial legislature.

The resulting sinkhole at the corner of Granville and Prince streets has closed down traffic to the area.

Water service is also shut down.

Halifax Water said Tuesday afternoon there was no estimate when service would be restored. A spokesperson said crews were focused on doing so as quickly and safely as possible.

The utility also said customers in the area may have discoloured water after the repair. It recommends people run cold water at one faucet until the water runs clear.

 

Unrelated to wastewater pump failure

Meanwhile, Halifax Water is also dealing with an emergency pump failure in the wastewater system, which is unrelated to the water main break.

Read more: Halifax waterfront stairs to get safety signage after swim video goes viral

The failure means screened combined wastewater and stormwater is flowing in to Halifax Harbour.

“It is strongly advised that residents and visitors should not go swimming or participate in recreational activities that require water contact in Halifax Harbour until further notice,” the utility said.

Halifax Water says it has made federal, provincial and municipal departments aware of the incident.

Crews will be doing emergency repairs while waiting for a replacement pump.

