Emergency water main repair in downtown Halifax shuts down traffic, water service

Halifax Water crews are working to repair a water main break in the city’s downtown, next to the provincial legislature.

The resulting sinkhole at the corner of Granville and Prince streets has closed down traffic to the area.

Sink hole at Granville and Prince street. The water main break is next to the NS legislation building. The streets are closed to traffic. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/nqwiIYvCCb — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) July 19, 2022

Water service is also shut down.

Halifax Water said Tuesday afternoon there was no estimate when service would be restored. A spokesperson said crews were focused on doing so as quickly and safely as possible.

The utility also said customers in the area may have discoloured water after the repair. It recommends people run cold water at one faucet until the water runs clear.

Unrelated to wastewater pump failure

Meanwhile, Halifax Water is also dealing with an emergency pump failure in the wastewater system, which is unrelated to the water main break.

The failure means screened combined wastewater and stormwater is flowing in to Halifax Harbour.

“It is strongly advised that residents and visitors should not go swimming or participate in recreational activities that require water contact in Halifax Harbour until further notice,” the utility said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It is strongly advised that residents and visitors should not go swimming or participate in recreational activities that require water contact in Halifax Harbour until further notice," the utility said.

Halifax Water says it has made federal, provincial and municipal departments aware of the incident.

Crews will be doing emergency repairs while waiting for a replacement pump.