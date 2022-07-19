COVID-19: N.B. reports 5 deaths, rise in hospitalizations in weekly update

Send this page to someone via email

Five more New Brunswickers have died of COVID-19 and the number of active hospitalizations has increased, the province announced Tuesday in its weekly update.

Between July 10 and July 16, 30 people were admitted to hospital with the virus — double the 15 new hospitalizations reported last week.

The number of active hospitalizations sits at 22, an increase of five from last week.

Three of the people who died were in their 70s and two were in their 80s, the weekly COVIDWATCH report said.

“The highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is among individuals aged 70-89,” the report said. “Individuals that are unprotected by vaccine continue to have the highest rate of hospitalization for COVID-19 and death.”

The province also reported a decline in new positive PCR and rapid COVID-19 tests from the previous week. During the latest reporting period, there were 1,004 confirmed PCR positive tests — down from the 1,044 reported the previous week — and 1,320 positive rapid tests, down from 1,421.

However, the number of new positive PCR and rapid tests are still more than double what they were a month ago. In the week of June 12 to June 18, there were just 425 new positive PCR tests and 403 rapid tests.

There are now an estimated 1,506 active COVID-19 cases in the province, an increase of the 1,382 reported last week.

BA.5 subvariant

According to the province, the highly contagious BA.5 subvariant of Omicron is growing as the dominant strain in New Brunswick.

Out of the most recent random samples sequenced for COVID-19, 57 per cent were the BA.5 subvariant — up from 45 per cent last week. At the end of June, for comparison, the subvariant made up just 18 per cent of the samples.

As well, according to the latest update, 22 per cent of the samples were the BA.4 subvariant and the remaining 21 per cent were the BA.2.

The report said 93.3 per cent of New Brunswickers have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 88.3 per cent have had two doses and 53 per cent have had a booster dose.

Last week, the province said it is lowering the age of eligibility for second COVID-19 booster doses to 18, because the province is seeing increased case numbers and signs of “heightened activity.”

Second booster doses — which would be a fourth shot of a vaccine — will be available at pharmacies and some public health clinics. Anyone aged 18 and older can get their second booster, if five months have passed since the last dose.