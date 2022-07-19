Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds events in B.C. Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is still in B.C. Tuesday and is expected to make a few announcements.

At 11 a.m. he will be on Bowen Island and is expected to make an announcement about protecting the oceans.

Then in the afternoon, he will be in North Vancouver with an announcement that is expected to revolve around shipbuilding.

Trudeau was in the Central Okanagan for a quick visit on Monday, making several stops along the tour. This was also the prime minister’s first time in Kelowna, B.C., since 2017.

Trudeau kept things quiet leading up to his Okanagan tour and did not make himself available to speak with local media.

The first stop on his agenda was a visit to a children’s day camp in Lake Country, where he spent some time interacting with the kids, making crafts with them and playing outside.

The second stop of the day for Canada’s leader was in Kelowna at the BC Tree Fruits packing house, where he was given a tour of the packing and storage facility to see the ins and outs of the operation.

Trudeau also took time to pose for a few selfies with the employees at the packing house, and before he left, he made sure to stop inside the BC Tree Fruits store to purchase some ripe B.C. cherries.

— with files from Jayden Wasney and Jasmine King

More to come.