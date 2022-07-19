Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Contraband seizures at Collins Bay Institution

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 1:36 pm
Contraband seizures at Collins Bay Institution - image View image in full screen
CKWS TV

Multiple contraband seizures were made recently at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

Correctional Service Canada said in a press release that between July 8 and July 16 there were several packages intercepted by staff at the multi-level security correctional facility.

Trending Stories

The items seized include 1.6 kilograms of tobacco, 457 grams of marijuana, cutting weapons, cellphones and cellphone accessories.

Correctional Service Canada has a dedicated tip line that can be used for information about contraband toll-free at 1-888-780-3784.

Read more: Watch out for the effects of extreme heat, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagCKWS TV tagCorrectional Service Canada tagCSC tagContraband tagCollins Bay tagCollins Bay Institution tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers