Contraband seizures at Collins Bay Institution

Multiple contraband seizures were made recently at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

Correctional Service Canada said in a press release that between July 8 and July 16 there were several packages intercepted by staff at the multi-level security correctional facility.

The items seized include 1.6 kilograms of tobacco, 457 grams of marijuana, cutting weapons, cellphones and cellphone accessories.

Correctional Service Canada has a dedicated tip line that can be used for information about contraband toll-free at 1-888-780-3784.