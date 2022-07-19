Menu

Canada

Watch out for the effects of extreme heat: Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 10:12 am
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health is urging residents to be cautious during the extreme heat warning forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. View image in full screen
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health is urging residents to be cautious during the extreme heat warning forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Global News

With temperatures soaring in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is warning residents to be mindful of the effects of extreme heat.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme heat warning for the area and temperatures over the two days are expected to exceed a daytime high of 31 degrees Celsius with the humidity, while night-time highs will exceed 20 C.

Read more: New climate report warns Kingston, Belleville at risk of extreme heat

In a press release, the health district urged people to take care of themselves and others due to the risk of heat stroke, dehydration, heat exhaustion and, in some cases, death.

Those at highest risk during periods of extreme heat include the elderly, young children and infants, people with chronic illnesses who take certain medications, people facing precarious housing and people doing laborious work outdoors for long periods.

Read more: Summer arrives in Canada, and so does extreme heat. How to stay safe

Signs that someone may be suffering from extreme heat include nausea, dizziness, blurred vision, difficulty or rapid breathing, severe headache or confusion, convulsions or fever.

The health district says you should remain hydrated, avoid going outside in direct sunlight if possible, and check on friends and neighbours.

The same heat warning has been issued by KFL&A Public Health for South Frontenac, Plevna, Sharbot Lake, Sydenham Tamworth, Bon Echo Park and Denbigh.

