Watch out for the effects of extreme heat: Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

Send this page to someone via email

With temperatures soaring in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is warning residents to be mindful of the effects of extreme heat.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme heat warning for the area and temperatures over the two days are expected to exceed a daytime high of 31 degrees Celsius with the humidity, while night-time highs will exceed 20 C.

In a press release, the health district urged people to take care of themselves and others due to the risk of heat stroke, dehydration, heat exhaustion and, in some cases, death.

Those at highest risk during periods of extreme heat include the elderly, young children and infants, people with chronic illnesses who take certain medications, people facing precarious housing and people doing laborious work outdoors for long periods.

Story continues below advertisement

Signs that someone may be suffering from extreme heat include nausea, dizziness, blurred vision, difficulty or rapid breathing, severe headache or confusion, convulsions or fever.

The health district says you should remain hydrated, avoid going outside in direct sunlight if possible, and check on friends and neighbours.

The same heat warning has been issued by KFL&A Public Health for South Frontenac, Plevna, Sharbot Lake, Sydenham Tamworth, Bon Echo Park and Denbigh.