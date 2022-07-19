‘Seek a cool place’: Heat warning issued for Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the City of Toronto, with temperatures expected to reach near 31 C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the warning, the agency said humidex values are expected to reach the upper 30s and will extend into Wednesday.

“Tonight’s overnight low near 20 C will provide little relief from the heat,” the warning read.

The agency said that hot and humid air can bring “deteriorating air quality” which could result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions,” the warning read.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency said people should “seek a cool place,” such as a shaded area, pool, shower or bath, or an air-conditioned building.

“Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle,” Environment Canada said.

The agency also warned the public to watch for symptoms of heat illness including dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

According to Environment Canada, “slightly cooler” temperatures are expected on Thursday.

In a tweet, the City of Toronto said seven pools will be open until 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday:

Alex Duff

Giobanni Caboto

McGregor Park

Monarch Park

Parkway Forest

Smithfield Park

Sunnyside / Gus Ryder

As a result of today’s heat warning, the following seven pools will be open until 11:45 p.m. today (July 19):

• Alex Duff

• Giovanni Caboto

• McGregor Park

• Monarch Park

• Parkway Forest

• Smithfield Park

• Sunnyside /Gus Ryder Visit https://t.co/GsckMwNZRj. #SwimTO pic.twitter.com/H2Eeopjrox — City of Toronto PFR (@TorontoPFR) July 19, 2022

Advertisement