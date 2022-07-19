ONERUN comes to an end after 12 years raising funds for families affected by cancer

Twelve years after Theresa Carriere Started ONERUN to help others after her own battle with cancer, the London Ont., fundraiser is coming to an end.

Since 2010, ONERUN estimates an overall total of $1,769,097 has been raised to help organizations like ChildCan, St. Joseph’s Health Care, London Health Sciences Centre Wellspring support families affected by cancer.

Carriere expressed remorse for ending the initiative but said after 12 years, it’s time for her to move on.

“ONERUN will always be a big part of who we are as a family, and we will never forget all those that have helped us along the way. But It’s time for us to pass the torch and see what else we can do for our community,” she said.

The annual fundraiser encouraged participants to, for one month, walk, run, bike, swim, rollerblade or even skateboard 100 kilometres in support of the cause.

Reflecting on the last dozen years, Carriere says when she first survived cancer, she did not want to talk about it, but ultimately decided to do something as a way to help others.

“I realized really quickly that (not talking about it) was kind of a selfish thing to do because people were coming to me asking me questions and wanting to know how they can support their loved ones that had cancer. Initially, I just didn’t want to talk about it, then I decided … maybe my story means something to someone.”

Carriere said she tried thinking of some way to help, despite not being very creative.

“I knew I could run, and my sister lives in Sarnia, and I thought, that’s 100 kilometres away. You know, one survivor, 100 kilometres, one day that sounded kind of cool.”

After training and support, Carriere pushed through her first run and all the rest to follow, becoming an annual movement encouraging people to do whatever activity they could for 100 kilometres.

“ONERUN has changed my life. I am so thankful to have been a part of sharing ONERUN’s message

encouraging the next generation to never give up,” said Kayla Sibbald, ONERUN School Team Project Manager.

Over the last 12 years, Carriere has also worked to get kids involved in the initiative, going to at least 200 schools to spread awareness and get kids active.

“There were many times that I doubted my ability. I never doubted the strength of our team. We have amazing team members that were there to make sure that I didn’t lose sight of what our goal was,” Carriere said.

“I know those that are dealing with cancer have to fight through a lot of pain, and I’m sure there’s moments where they want to quit. I just wanted it to send a stronger message that despite the pain and the fatigue, that if we push and if we continue to surround ourselves with those that love us, that we can get to that finish line.”

As for what’s next, Carriere said there are still many things she wants to do in her life, but she is thankful for everyone who supported her along the way.

ONERUN encourages supporters to continue to donate to the local charities of Wellspring and ChildCan,

who directly assist families affected by cancer in our community through both programming and financial

assistance.