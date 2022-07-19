N.S. man accused of selling cannabis to kids aged 12 and 13 from his apartment

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia man is facing multiple charges after a search warrant by RCMP in Eskasoni netted cannabis, nicotine cannisters, and weapons.

According to RCMP, the investigation was prompted by a complaint that two 12-year-olds and a 13-year-old child had been sold cannabis out of an apartment.

Two days later on July 13, a search warrant was conducted at the Eskasoni apartment and a 36-year-old man was “safely arrested.”

“During the execution of the search warrant, RCMP officers located additional minors in the apartment who appeared to be under the influence of Cannabis,” RCMP said in a news release.

“During the search RCMP officers seized Cannabis, vape pen nicotine cannisters, conducted energy weapons (CEW), CEW cartridges, cash and a paintball gun that had been modified to fire metal balls.”

View image in full screen Police seized conducted energy weapons and a paintball gun that had been modified to fire metal balls. Provided/RCMP

Wilfred Michael Cremo, 36, has been charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Weapons Trafficking

Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition (4 counts)

Unsafe Storage of a Firearm (4 counts)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Selling Cannabis to an Individual Under 18 Years of Age (Cannabis Act)

Failure to Comply with a Condition of a Release Order (3 counts)

Holding a Quantity of a Vaping Substance Greater than the Maximum Limit (Nova Scotia Revenue Act Regulations)

Selling a Vaping Substance without a Permit (Nova Scotia Revenue Act Regulations)

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Service Nova Scotia – Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel and Tobacco Division and the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team all took part in the investigation as well.

Chief Leroy Denny, the chief of Eskasoni First Nation, said in the news release he will continue to partner with police to “address these issues when they arise.”

“On behalf of the Chief and Council of the Eskasoni First Nation, we will not tolerate activities like this that put our community and our youth at risk,” he said.

Cremo is scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Monday.

