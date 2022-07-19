Buffalo Pound water plant renewal project officially underway

Send this page to someone via email

Construction has officially begun on the $325.6-million Buffalo Pound water treatment plant renewal project.

A number of MLAs, mayors, board members, employees and more were in attendance for the first shovels hitting the ground in Buffalo Pound Monday.

The plant will serve communities such as Regina, Moose Jaw, Grand Coulee, Pense, Bethune and several other communities with clean drinking water.

In total, more than 260,000 people in the area will access the water.

“This treatment plant has served the residents of Regina and Moose Jaw with safe, high-quality drinking water and frankly we don’t exist without it,” said Regina Mayor Sandra Masters.

Story continues below advertisement

“The plant was commissioned 67 years ago, and this renewal project comes at pretty critical time. It’s going to enhance environmental sustainability at the facility with the implementation of renewable energy, while ensuring our future water needs are met in both cities as our populations grows.”

Early construction for the project began in June, such as temporary roads, new summer ponds, relocating gas lines, and more.

The entire project is set to conclude in late 2025.

“As we know the cost of everything is going up,” said Moose Jaw mayor Clive Tolley.

“This project keeps going up in cost but I’m happy we are doing it now and getting it done. The longer we wait for these kinds of projects the more it costs.”

The plant currently produces 205 million litres — ML, or megalitres — of water per day, but will produce 250 ML per day once renovations are complete, said Ryan Johnson, president/CEO of the WTP corporation.

After construction, Johnson said the organization will reuse and renovate many of the older buildings to support the new plant.

1:55 Regina introduces free transit for riders 13 and under Regina introduces free transit for riders 13 and under