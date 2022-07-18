Saskatoon city committee discusses animal cruelty investigations

Send this page to someone via email

On April 1, 2021 the SPCA stopped providing enforcement for the Animal Protection Act in Saskatoon and the Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan stepped in.

Since then, there is still a major gap in animal cruelty investigations in the city.

“This change marks a significant service level difference in Saskatoon as the APSS is only available Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and there is no immediate after-hours or weekend service available in Saskatoon,” said Lynne Lacroix, general manager of community services.

Due to APSS closing at 5 p.m., Saskatoon Police Service has started receiving calls for animal cruelty. City Committee administration says SPS isn’t equipped to handle these calls.

“The police officers don’t have the training specific to animal care, they don’t have the equiptment available to them” said Lacroix.

City committee brought up two potential solutions Monday.

Ward 8 Coun. Sarina Gersher asked the administration to contact the province of Saskatchewan to explore enforcement beyond the current level.

“I just don’t want to let that go without the opportunity to explore this with the province in a greater capacity” said Gersher.

Ward 2 Coun. Hilary Gough supported Gersher while adding a motion of her own, for contract negotiations to include an all-hours animal shelter.

“We’ve heard from SPS that not only are they not equipped to do this work, but when they do find themselves doing this work, they have no where to take animals,” Gough said.

City committee carried both Gersher and Gough’s motions unanimously.

