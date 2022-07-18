Menu

Crime

Bail denied for 4th suspect charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Coutts border protest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2022 1:12 pm
Drivers work to move a gravel truck at a protest blockade at the United States border in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Drivers work to move a gravel truck at a protest blockade at the United States border in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A judge has denied bail for the fourth man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade earlier this year in southern Alberta.

Queen’s Bench Justice Johnna Kubik ruled in Lethbridge court on Monday that Jerry Morin, who is 40, must remain in custody until his trial.

Read more: 2023 trial date set for men accused of conspiracy to commit murder at Alberta border blockade

Morin, Anthony Olienick, Chris Carbert and Christopher Lysak are accused of conspiring to kill police officers at a blockade near Coutts, Alta., in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions.

Olienick, Carbert and Lysak had already been denied bail.

Click to play video: 'Some Coutts border protesters were making plans to block cargo terminals at airports across the country' Some Coutts border protesters were making plans to block cargo terminals at airports across the country
A trial for all four accused is to be held in June of next year.

Read more: Bail decision reserved for 4th suspect accused of conspiracy to commit murder in Coutts, Alta.

The four suspects were among 14 people charged in February after RCMP found a cache of long guns, handguns, body armour, large amounts of ammunition and high-capacity magazines in three trailers at a protest near Coutts.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
