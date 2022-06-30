Menu

Crime

Bail decision reserved for 4th suspect accused of conspiracy to commit murder in Coutts, Alta.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2022 4:00 pm
A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators blocked the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., on February 2, 2022. A judge has reserved her decision on whether to grant bail for the fourth man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade earlier this year in southern Alberta. Jerry Morin, 40, attended the two-day hearing in Lethbridge, Alta., by video. Queen's Bench Justice Johnna Kubik says she would give her ruling on July 18. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
A judge has reserved her decision on whether to grant bail for the fourth man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade earlier this year in southern Alberta.

Jerry Morin, who is 40, attended the two-day hearing in Lethbridge, Alta., by video.

Read more: Media outlets wait for August court decision on Coutts, Alta. warrant details

Queen’s Bench Justice Johnna Kubik says she would give her ruling on July 18.

Morin, Anthony Olienick, Chris Carbert and Christopher Lysak are accused of conspiring to kill police officers at a blockade near Coutts, Alta., in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions.

Click to play video: 'Weapons and ammunition seized at border blockade in Coutts, Alberta' Weapons and ammunition seized at border blockade in Coutts, Alberta
Weapons and ammunition seized at border blockade in Coutts, Alberta – Feb 14, 2022

Olinieck, Carbert and Lysak have already been denied bail.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Crown has already indicated it plans to try the four men together and a trial date is expected to be set July 11.

Read more: Setting of trial dates for 4 men accused in Coutts blockade delayed until July 11

The four accused were among 14 people charged in February after RCMP found a cache of long guns, handguns, body armour, large amounts of ammunition and high-capacity magazines in three trailers at a protest near Coutts.

Police allege a group at the protest was willing to use force if the blockade was disrupted and described the threat as “very serious”.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
