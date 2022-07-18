Menu

Canada

Calgary Transit to offer discounted monthly passes this summer

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted July 18, 2022 1:34 pm
Calgary Transit View image in full screen
A CTrain travels through Calgary. Global News

Calgary Transit will be offering discounted monthly passes for August and September.

Monthly adult and youth passes will be $56 for the two months, a 50 per cent discount on regular adult monthly passes and a 30 per cent discount on youth passes.

In a statement on Monday morning, Calgary Transit said the discounted passes aim to encourage Calgarians to take advantage of summer activities and events throughout the city.

Trending Stories

“With so many opportunities in Calgary to participate in activities and events, transit is a great way to make your way around the community and beyond,” the statement read.

The discounted passes can be purchased beginning July 15 in person at local vendors and Calgary Transit Customer Service Centres. Passes can also be purchased electronically using Calgary Transit’s mobile ticketing app My Fare.

