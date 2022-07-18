Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Trial begins for former Canucks player Jake Virtanen on sex assault charge

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 11:53 am
Click to play video: 'Former Canuck Jake Virtanen faces sexual assault charge' Former Canuck Jake Virtanen faces sexual assault charge
Former Vancouver Canuck first-round draft pick Jake Virtanen was charged with sexual assault on allegations dating back to an incident in 2017 after a woman came forward with her allegations – Jan 27, 2022

The trial begins Monday in B.C. Supreme Court for former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen.

He is charged with one count of sexual assault following an investigation into an incident that occurred on Sept. 26, 2017.

The Abbotsford, B.C., native was playing for the Canucks at the time.

In May 2021, Vancouver police launched an investigation after a 23-year-old woman filed a complaint.

The Canucks placed Virtanen on leave and his contract was bought out the following month.

Click to play video: 'Former Canucks player Jake Virtanen charged with sexual assault' Former Canucks player Jake Virtanen charged with sexual assault
Former Canucks player Jake Virtanen charged with sexual assault – Jan 27, 2022

Read more: Jake Virtanen, former Vancouver Canuck, charged with sex assault

He last played for Spartak Moscow in the Russian-based KHL.

Virtanen was selected sixth overall by Vancouver in the 2014 NHL draft and played 317 regular-season games for the Canucks, registering 55 goals and 100 points.

The trial is expected to last a week.

— with files from The Canadian Press

