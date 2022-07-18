Trial begins for former Canucks player Jake Virtanen on sex assault charge

Send this page to someone via email

The trial begins Monday in B.C. Supreme Court for former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen.

He is charged with one count of sexual assault following an investigation into an incident that occurred on Sept. 26, 2017.

The Abbotsford, B.C., native was playing for the Canucks at the time.

In May 2021, Vancouver police launched an investigation after a 23-year-old woman filed a complaint.

The Canucks placed Virtanen on leave and his contract was bought out the following month.

He last played for Spartak Moscow in the Russian-based KHL.

Virtanen was selected sixth overall by Vancouver in the 2014 NHL draft and played 317 regular-season games for the Canucks, registering 55 goals and 100 points.

The trial is expected to last a week.

— with files from The Canadian Press