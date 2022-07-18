Prime Minister Trudeau to visit several Okanagan locations during whistle-stop tour Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make several whistle-stops in the Central Okanagan on Monday.

1:33 B.C. premier calls out Trudeau for not being at the table B.C. premier calls out Trudeau for not being at the table

According to Trudeau’s itinerary, he will visit an Okanagan children’s day camp and make a couple of stops at agricultural industry businesses. Media will be with him throughout his Okanagan tour, which is a first since a 2017 Liberal Caucus meeting was in the city.

Story continues below advertisement

During that visit, the Central Okanagan had a Liberal MP for Okanagan Lake Country, Stephen Fuhr. And Trudeau made himself available to the media and public.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau visits Global Okanagan (Sept. 5, 2017)

2:24 Trudeau reassures Canadians of efforts to tackle rising cost of living amid Bank of Canada’s decision Trudeau reassures Canadians of efforts to tackle rising cost of living amid Bank of Canada’s decision

Last week, Trudeau was forced to pull out of a planned appearance in the Ottawa area because of protestors espousing views similar to those of the “freedom convoy” protesters who blockaded downtown Ottawa for three weeks last winter.

Story continues below advertisement

2:19 Canada’s premiers meet with healthcare top of agenda Canada’s premiers meet with healthcare top of agenda – Jul 10, 2022

On May 24, more than 100 protesters crowded outside the gates of a banquet hall in Surrey, B.C., one carrying a makeshift gallows with a noose, and the words “Trudeau” and “Treason” written on it. Trudeau opted to address the fundraising event virtually.

Trudeau has been dogged by protesters regularly since the last federal election, Sept. 20, 2021.

— with files from the Canadian Press