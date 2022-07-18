Menu

Canada

Prime Minister Trudeau to visit several Okanagan locations during whistle-stop tour Monday

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 1:03 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to a family about the Climate Action Incentive Payment at their home in Ottawa on Friday, July 15, 2022. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's day of whistle stops in the Ottawa area ended early Friday as anti-Liberal protesters gathered outside a brewery before he arrived. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to a family about the Climate Action Incentive Payment at their home in Ottawa on Friday, July 15, 2022. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's day of whistle stops in the Ottawa area ended early Friday as anti-Liberal protesters gathered outside a brewery before he arrived. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make several whistle-stops in the Central Okanagan on Monday.

B.C. premier calls out Trudeau for not being at the table

According to Trudeau’s itinerary, he will visit an Okanagan children’s day camp and make a couple of stops at agricultural industry businesses.  Media will be with him throughout his Okanagan tour, which is a first since a 2017 Liberal Caucus meeting was in the city.

Read more: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Kelowna citizenship ceremony (Sept. 6, 2017)

During that visit, the Central Okanagan had a Liberal MP for Okanagan Lake Country, Stephen Fuhr. And Trudeau made himself available to the media and public.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau visits Global Okanagan (Sept. 5, 2017)

Trudeau reassures Canadians of efforts to tackle rising cost of living amid Bank of Canada’s decision

Last week, Trudeau was forced to pull out of a planned appearance in the Ottawa area because of protestors espousing views similar to those of the “freedom convoy” protesters who blockaded downtown Ottawa for three weeks last winter.

Read more: Trudeau says Ottawa wants to make sure health spending delivers ‘tangible results’

Canada’s premiers meet with healthcare top of agenda – Jul 10, 2022

On May 24, more than 100 protesters crowded outside the gates of a banquet hall in Surrey, B.C., one carrying a makeshift gallows with a noose, and the words “Trudeau” and “Treason” written on it. Trudeau opted to address the fundraising event virtually.

Trudeau has been dogged by protesters regularly since the last federal election,  Sept. 20, 2021.

— with files from the Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin Trudeau tagpolitics tagCanada tagPrime Minister tagFruit Stand tagOkanagan day camp tagwhistlestop tour tag

