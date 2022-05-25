Menu

Politics

Protesters yelling racial slurs force Justin Trudeau to cancel Surrey, B.C. event

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 12:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Justin Trudeau cancels event in Surrey B.C. due to protesters' Justin Trudeau cancels event in Surrey B.C. due to protesters
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancelled his event in Surrey on Tuesday night after protesters showed up and started harassing some of the attendees.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancelled his appearance at an event in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday night after protesters started harassing attendees.

Two speakers at the fundraiser told Global News that dozens of protesters were yelling racial slurs at mostly South Asian attendees entering the convention centre.

Trudeau did not end up entering the building and chose to speak to the crowd via Zoom.

He said no one should be intimidated or stopped from exercising their democratic freedoms “because that’s what this country is all about.”

Trudeau then promised to return to Surrey in the future and speak to his supporters then.

The Liberal Party said in a statement to The Canadian Press that everyone participating “in our democracy should feel safe and respected.”

About four dozen protesters used expletives as they chanted against Trudeau and honked horns outside the convention centre.

“We don’t like the way he’s running Canada,” one man said as another spoke through a megaphone.

About half a dozen RCMP officers stood by watching the crowd.

— with files from The Canadian Press

