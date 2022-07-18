Large wildfire west of Lytton, B.C. remains out of control as crews continue fight

Send this page to someone via email

The Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton, B.C., is now being classified as out of control, meaning officials are taking more aggressive tactics to suppress the flames.

Currently, the blaze has been measured at just over 17 square kilometres.

Over the weekend, crews dropped buckets of water on the blaze, which was successful on the north and south flanks of the fire.

Some crews stayed on overnight Sunday patrolling near the Stein Valley Path, where a flare-up was found and then put out early Sunday.

Showers are forecast for the area Monday, but Environment Canada is also warning about strong winds, which could fan the flames further.

The wildfire, which ignited last week, has destroyed at least six properties and forced more than 100 people from their homes on the west side of the Fraser River, the BC Wildfire Service said.

Recovery is still just starting in Lytton, which was mostly wiped out by a wildfire just over a year ago.

The wildfire service says more than 80 people have been assigned to the fire, backed by four water tenders, 10 helicopters and other operational and support crews.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is continuing.

