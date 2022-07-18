SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Large wildfire west of Lytton, B.C. remains out of control as crews continue fight

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 12:17 pm
The Nohomin Creek wildfire outside of the village of Lytton remains at about 1,500 square kilometres and as Catherine Urquhart reports, it's hoped conditions this weekend will help dozens of firefighters get the upper hand.

The Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton, B.C., is now being classified as out of control, meaning officials are taking more aggressive tactics to suppress the flames.

Currently, the blaze has been measured at just over 17 square kilometres.

Over the weekend, crews dropped buckets of water on the blaze, which was successful on the north and south flanks of the fire.

Some crews stayed on overnight Sunday patrolling near the Stein Valley Path, where a flare-up was found and then put out early Sunday.

Read more: Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton, B.C. grows to 1,700 hectares

Showers are forecast for the area Monday, but Environment Canada is also warning about strong winds, which could fan the flames further.

Trending Stories

The wildfire, which ignited last week, has destroyed at least six properties and forced more than 100 people from their homes on the west side of the Fraser River, the BC Wildfire Service said.

Recovery is still just starting in Lytton, which was mostly wiped out by a wildfire just over a year ago.

The wildfire service says more than 80 people have been assigned to the fire, backed by four water tenders, 10 helicopters and other operational and support crews.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is continuing.

— with files from The Canadian Press

