Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say a 40-year-old man has serious injuries after he was shot in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to Danforth Avenue and Main Street at around 8:20 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Duty Insp. Paul Krawcyk said the man met with another man and was shot during the interaction.

There is no threat to public safety at this time and no weapons were located.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark shirt, baseball cap and shorts.

They said the man fled the area following the shooting.

SHOOTING:(UPDATE)

Danforth Ave & Main St

– police o/s

– confirmed shooting

– officers located a man with gunshot wounds, injuries appear serious

– @TorontoMedics taking patient to hospital

– ongoing investigation

– road closures in area

– any info call 416-808-2222#GO1367584

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 18, 2022