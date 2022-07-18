Menu

Comments

Crime

Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Toronto’s east end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 6:40 am
Police at the scene following a shooting near Danforth and Main on July 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Police at the scene following a shooting near Danforth and Main on July 17, 2022. Phil Fraboni / Global News

Toronto police say a 40-year-old man has serious injuries after he was shot in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to Danforth Avenue and Main Street at around 8:20 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Duty Insp. Paul Krawcyk said the man met with another man and was shot during the interaction.

There is no threat to public safety at this time and no weapons were located.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark shirt, baseball cap and shorts.

They said the man fled the area following the shooting.

