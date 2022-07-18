Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say a 40-year-old man has serious injuries after he was shot in the city’s east end.
Emergency crews were called to Danforth Avenue and Main Street at around 8:20 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.
Duty Insp. Paul Krawcyk said the man met with another man and was shot during the interaction.
There is no threat to public safety at this time and no weapons were located.
The suspect is described as a man with a dark shirt, baseball cap and shorts.
Trending Stories
They said the man fled the area following the shooting.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments