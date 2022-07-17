1 seriously injured after power boat collides with yacht on Lake Ontario near Brighton: OPP

OPP say one person suffered serious injuries after after one boat struck another on Lake Ontario near Brighton on Saturday afternoon.
According to Northumberland OPP, around 4 p.m., emergency crews from responded to a two-vessel collision on Lake Ontario south of Brighton. Police say their initial investigation determined that a powerboat collided with an anchored yacht approximately 500 metres from shore on Presqu’ile Bay.
“Witnesses were able to bring the powerboat to shore prior to emergency personnel’s arrival,” OPP stated. “Its lone occupant was transported to hospital with serious injuries.”
The Brighton Auxiliary Rescue Unit and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton also provided assistance, OPP said.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Comments