Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 seriously injured after power boat collides with yacht on Lake Ontario near Brighton: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 17, 2022 5:13 pm
Northumberland OPP say one person was seriously injured after this power boat collided with a yacht on Lake Ontario near Brighton on July 16, 2022. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say one person was seriously injured after this power boat collided with a yacht on Lake Ontario near Brighton on July 16, 2022. Video screenshot/Pete Fisher video/Special to Global News Peterborough

OPP say one person suffered serious injuries after after one boat struck another on Lake Ontario near Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 4 p.m., emergency crews from responded to a two-vessel collision on Lake Ontario south of Brighton. Police say their initial investigation determined that a powerboat collided with an anchored yacht approximately 500 metres from shore on Presqu’ile Bay.

Read more: Teen, woman dead after 2-boat crash on Lake Rosseau in Muskoka

“Witnesses were able to bring the powerboat to shore prior to emergency personnel’s arrival,” OPP stated. “Its lone occupant was transported to hospital with serious injuries.”

 

Crews tend to a yacht struck by a power boat on Lake Ontario near Brighton on July 16, 2022. View image in full screen
Crews tend to a yacht struck by a power boat on Lake Ontario near Brighton on July 16, 2022. Special to Global News Peterborough

The Brighton Auxiliary Rescue Unit and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton also provided assistance, OPP said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Click to play video: 'Luxury boating company eyes Peterborough to moor its fleet' Luxury boating company eyes Peterborough to moor its fleet
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Northumberland County tagLake Ontario tagNorthumberland OPP tagBoating tagBrighton tagboating accident tagBoat Crash tagBoat Collision tagPresquile tagboating crash tagPresqu'ile Bay tagLake Ontario collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers