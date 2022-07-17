Menu

Crime

Brampton shooting leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 17, 2022 9:29 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are investigating after one person was shot in Brampton on Saturday night.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to reports there had been a shooting in the area of Castlemore Road and McVean Drive around 9:40 p.m.

Police said the victim was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, although in an update Sunday morning, officers said they were now stable.

Castlemore Road was briefly closed between Redwillow Road and McVean Drive on Saturday night. It has now reopened.

Peel police said they had not yet identified any suspects in relation to the incident.

