Sports

Williams, Richardson involved in incident prior to start of Touchdown Atlantic game

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 16, 2022 3:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Touchdown Atlantic game brings CFL expansion chatter' Touchdown Atlantic game brings CFL expansion chatter
With the Riders set to square off against the Argonauts on Saturday in Nova Scotia, one of the hot button topics this week has been the possibility of a tenth CFL team landing in the Maritimes.

The fireworks started early in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic game Saturday afternoon.

Prior to the opening kickoff, Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Duke Williams and Toronto Argonauts defensive back Shaq Richardson were involved in an incident.

Video on Twitter showed Williams appearing to throw Richardson’s helmet at the Argos player before the two were separated at Raymond Field.

There were no penalties announced to start the contest and both players were on the field with their respective units once play began.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2022.

