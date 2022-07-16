Williams, Richardson involved in incident prior to start of Touchdown Atlantic game

Send this page to someone via email

The fireworks started early in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic game Saturday afternoon.

Prior to the opening kickoff, Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Duke Williams and Toronto Argonauts defensive back Shaq Richardson were involved in an incident.

Video on Twitter showed Williams appearing to throw Richardson’s helmet at the Argos player before the two were separated at Raymond Field.

I don’t know how this started, but you have to think a suspension is coming. This is not what the league wanted to see in pregame warmup. pic.twitter.com/0JUdltj1eT — Ben Grant (@Ben__Grant) July 16, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

There were no penalties announced to start the contest and both players were on the field with their respective units once play began.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2022.