Halifax man arrested after K-9 chase for alleged Shoppers perfume robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax police are investigating a late-night perfume robbery that occurred on Friday.

According to a release, a man walked into a Shoppers Drug Mart on Joseph Howe Drive in the city at around 11:30 p.m.

“The suspect approached the fragrance counter, and placed a number of bottles of fragrance in a bag,” read the Halifax Regional Police release.

After a store employee approached the suspect, the suspect allegedly “threatened to harm him with a knife.”

Read more: Motorcyclist dead after highway crash north of Halifax

Police said the suspect fled on foot towards Westerwald Street. Officers found a car in the area and approached it, but the suspect then fled on foot again.

Story continues below advertisement

“After a short pursuit, the suspect was apprehended by a K-9 unit,” said HRP. The man was charged with robbery.

According to the release, there was also a second suspect who fled the area but was not located.