Crime

Halifax man arrested after K-9 chase for alleged Shoppers perfume robbery

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted July 16, 2022 10:19 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: July 15' Global News at 6 Halifax: July 15
Global News at 6 Halifax from July 15, 2022.

Halifax police are investigating a late-night perfume robbery that occurred on Friday.

According to a release, a man walked into a Shoppers Drug Mart on Joseph Howe Drive in the city at around 11:30 p.m.

“The suspect approached the fragrance counter, and placed a number of bottles of fragrance in a bag,” read the Halifax Regional Police release.

After a store employee approached the suspect, the suspect allegedly “threatened to harm him with a knife.”

Read more: Motorcyclist dead after highway crash north of Halifax

Police said the suspect fled on foot towards Westerwald Street. Officers found a car in the area and approached it, but the suspect then fled on foot again.

“After a short pursuit, the suspect was apprehended by a K-9 unit,” said HRP. The man was charged with robbery.

According to the release, there was also a second suspect who fled the area but was not located.

