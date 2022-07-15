Menu

Canada

Inflatables, canoes, paddleboards discouraged on Shuswap River due to unseasonable high water

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 6:38 pm
The Shuswap River Ambassadors are highly discouraging the use of inflatables, kayaks, canoes or stand-up paddleboards on the Shuswap River because of high water levels. View image in full screen
The Shuswap River Ambassadors are highly discouraging the use of inflatables, kayaks, canoes or stand-up paddleboards on the Shuswap River because of high water levels. Shuswap River Ambassadors

Plan on cruising the Shuswap River any time soon? You may want to reschedule for later this summer.

This week, a group called the Shuswap River Ambassadors issued a warning due to unseasonably high water levels on the popular river.

“We do not recommend the use of human-powered vessels on the Shuswap River (inflatables, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, canoes etc.),” the group said on its website.

Read more: Water level in Shuswap Lake has peaked, regional district says

It also said to use extreme caution when near riverbanks, especially with children and weak swimmers.

“There is fast-moving murky water conditions with an increased amount of debris along with sweeper and log jams,” said the group. “Water temperatures are cold with unpredictable hazards.”

Earlier this week, the City of Enderby said the river remains unseasonably high and fast, with debris flows and other unpredictable hazards, and to please use caution when on or near it.

The Shuswap River Ambassadors say their goal is to educate recreational river users about risks, hazards, safety, environment, planning and respecting the river.

The group says the river is not open or closed at any point of the year, but usage is strongly discouraged during the high-water season (May to July).

On its Facebook page, the group said water levels are starting to recede, but the river is still unseasonably high.

“With the warm-weather condition(s), people are eager to float on the river with inflatables. However we still do not recommend it due to the increased number of hazards that high water brings,” said the group.

“There are many sweepers and snags under the water surface that cannot be seen due to the murky water conditions. The increased force of the water can suck you under and your inflatable can easily be popped with the additional number of environmental hazards.”

For more information about the Shuswap River Ambassadors, visit their website or Facebook page.

