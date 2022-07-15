Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal radio co-hosts say they were victims of racial discrimination at jazz festival

By Tim Sargeant Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 6:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Two Black Montreal radio hosts speak out about alleged discrimination at Jazz Fest' Two Black Montreal radio hosts speak out about alleged discrimination at Jazz Fest
WATCH: Two Montreal radio show hosts claim they were the victims of racial discrimination by employees of Montreal's Jazz Festival.

The co-hosts of The Morning Detour are speaking out against the Montreal International Jazz Festival for rescinding the hosts’ media accreditation to cover a band performance on July 9.

The show is broadcast on CKUT 90.3FM, a non-profit, campus-community radio station based at McGill University.

Svetlana Chernienko and Ian Thomas say their media accreditation was pulled hours before the jazz band The Roots was scheduled to play.

Read more: Rise in COVID-19 cases causing concern as Montreal festival season begins

The Black co-hosts claim they were victims of racial discrimination, saying the only reason they were given for the removal of their accreditation was that other Black media outlets from around the world were already covering the concert.

“There was systemic discrimination and that was very evident to me,” Chernienko said at a Friday press conference.

Story continues below advertisement

The co-hosts insist that it makes no sense to allow other Black media outlets to cover a band in Montreal but not local Black radio co-hosts.

Read more: Quebec government lawyer defends police power to randomly stop vehicles

“If you’re going to bring down major Black artists, you should let Black media, albeit, the only Black media in the city, come cover them,” Thomas said.

Trending Stories

The co-hosts are asking for an apology from jazz festival organizers and are calling for an employee to be fired.

“Very dismissive. She was like, no, you guys don’t get in and that was it,” Thomas said.

Global News made multiple requests for comment to the jazz festival, but no reply was received.

Thomas and Chernienko say they were hoping to cover the performance of The Roots as well as interview one of its members.

Read more: City’s Caribbean community calling for meeting with Montreal police

A Black advocacy group says jazz festival management needs to better educate its employees.

“(They need) to look over their procedures and how they treat people and maybe get some sensitivity training, because it’s obvious that it’s needed,” Joan Lee, president of the West Island Black Community Association, told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Terrebonne police officers under fire for racial profiling' Terrebonne police officers under fire for racial profiling
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Music tagRacism tagRacial Discrimination tagBlack tagMontreal International Jazz Festival tagCKUT tagradio co-hosts tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers