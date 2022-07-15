Hamilton Tiger-Cats hunting for first win without veteran leader

Send this page to someone via email

If the Hamilton Tiger-Cats hope to end their season opening four-game losing streak, they will have to do it without the franchise’s all-time leading tackler.

All-star linebacker Simoni Lawrence will miss Saturday’s clash against the Ottawa Redblacks after suffering a groin injury during practice at Tim Hortons Field on Thursday.

Lawrence, who has missed only 16 games during his 10 year career in the Canadian Football League due to injury or suspension, has been placed on the team’s six-game injured list.

Both Hamilton and Ottawa enter the contest having lost their first four games of the season, yet the winner has the potential to move into a three-way tie for first place in the East Division.

“Simoni is unique,” said Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer. “He’s a veteran, he brings experience. He’s been in big games, he’s been in blowouts, he’s been in all types of scenarios.”

Lawrence, who recorded 19 defensive tackles in four games this season, is not only the longest serving player currently on the team, he is also the club’s inspirational leader. “The energy he brings is pretty much unmatched,” said Steinauer.

Linebacker Kyle Wilson will make his first CFL start in place of Lawrence and says he is ready to contribute.

“I’m excited to get out there with the rest of the defence and just fill in for Simoni, and help the team get the first W,” said Wilson.

Hamilton receiver Papi White joins Lawrence on the six-game injured list with a bad back while running back Don Jackson and centre Alex Fontana return from the IR to the starting lineup.

Ottawa is also dealing with injury woes, most notably quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, who suffered a knee injury after the former Ticats QB was tackled low by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Garrett Marino.

The hit, along with a cringe-worthy celebration afterward and what Marino admitted was “an insensitive and culturally stereotypical remark” towards Masoli resulted in the league levelling a four-game suspension against the Riders’ defender.

The RedBlacks are expected to start Caleb Evans at quarterback.

The Tiger-Cats have beaten Ottawa in their last four regular season meetings dating back to the 2019 season.

3 quick stats:

Hamilton and Ottawa’s combined record of 0-8 ties, the most losses by any two teams since 1994, is one short of the all-time CFL record. Edmonton (0-5) and Toronto (0-4) hold the mark with a combined record of 0-9 when they faced each other on August 31, 1965.

Ticats QB Dane Evans is on a five-game streak of throwing at least two interceptions dating back to the 2021 season. Tom Burgess was the last two accomplish the dubious feat after he was intercepted multiple times in six consecutive games from the 1989 to 1990 season.

Hamilton is the worst in the CFL with a minus-8 turnover ratio while Ottawa is sixth on the list after turning the ball over four more times than they have taken it away. The Ticats have also converted just 1-of-8 red zone opportunities into a touchdown. Ottawa is 5-of-13 in the red zone.