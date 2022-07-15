Menu

Crime

Toronto van attacker seeks appeal for conviction of first degree, attempted murder

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2022 3:33 pm
WATCH: 'Our lives were shattered': Emotional victim impact statements read as Toronto van attacker sentenced to life – Jun 13, 2022
WATCH: 'Our lives were shattered': Emotional victim impact statements read as Toronto van attacker sentenced to life – Jun 13, 2022

The man responsible for Toronto’s deadly 2018 van attack is seeking to appeal his conviction on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

Alek Minassian filed a notice of appeal to Ontario’s top court this week.

Read more: Toronto van attacker sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years

He argues, among other things, that the trial judge “misapprehended” expert evidence and made unreasonable findings of fact related to declining to find him not criminally responsible.

Trending Stories

Minassian was sentenced last month to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Eight women and two men died on April 23, 2018, when Minassian deliberately drove a rented van down a busy sidewalk.



Another woman died more than three years later from injuries suffered that day.

Click to play video: 'Niece of woman who died from injuries from Toronto van attack says past 4 years were ‘torture’' Niece of woman who died from injuries from Toronto van attack says past 4 years were ‘torture’
© 2022 The Canadian Press


