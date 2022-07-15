London, Ont. police release suspect photos in Lambeth jewelry store robbery

London, Ont., police have provided photos of the suspects and suspects’ vehicle in connection with an armed robbery that took place in Lambeth earlier this week.
Police say the robbery occurred in a jewelry store in the 2400 block of Main Street on Monday at approximately 3 p.m.
Investigators have since determined that four suspects were involved and attended the location.
Two of the suspects entered the store, one in possession of a hammer and the other in possession of a firearm. One proceeded to damage display cases inside the store while the other two suspects remained outside.
All four suspects fled from the store with no stolen property and officials were later contacted.
One minor injury was reported, according to police.
The suspects were last seen fleeing southbound from the store in a red vehicle.
Investigators have determined that the vehicle was a Kia Sorento EX with black rims and rear tinted windows. The vehicle was reported stolen to the Toronto Police Service on Thursday.
Suspect descriptions have also been updated, according to police.
The first suspect is described as a male with a thin build wearing a black face mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, grey sneakers and white gloves, and in possession of a hammer.
The second suspect is described as a male of medium build wearing a black jacket, black pants, grey gloves and blue sneakers, and in possession of a silver handgun.
The third suspect is described as a male with a thin build wearing a black jacket, black track pants, black running shoes and grey gloves.
The fourth suspect is described as a male of muscular build wearing a black jacket, a black baseball hat, a blue medical mask, a white T-shirt, grey sweatpants, white running shoes and grey gloves.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
