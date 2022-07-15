London, Ont. police release suspect photos in Lambeth jewelry store robbery

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police have provided photos of the suspects and suspects’ vehicle in connection with an armed robbery that took place in Lambeth earlier this week.

Police say the robbery occurred in a jewelry store in the 2400 block of Main Street on Monday at approximately 3 p.m.

Investigators have since determined that four suspects were involved and attended the location.

Two of the suspects entered the store, one in possession of a hammer and the other in possession of a firearm. One proceeded to damage display cases inside the store while the other two suspects remained outside.

All four suspects fled from the store with no stolen property and officials were later contacted.

One minor injury was reported, according to police.

The suspects were last seen fleeing southbound from the store in a red vehicle.

According to London, Ont., police, the four suspects in an armed robbery in Lambeth on Monday, July 11, fled the scene in a red Kia Sorento EX with black rims and rear tinted windows. London Police Service

Investigators have determined that the vehicle was a Kia Sorento EX with black rims and rear tinted windows. The vehicle was reported stolen to the Toronto Police Service on Thursday.

Suspect descriptions have also been updated, according to police.

Photo of the first suspect, according to London, Ont., police, in relation to an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Lambeth on Monday, July 11, 2022. London Police Service

The first suspect is described as a male with a thin build wearing a black face mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, grey sneakers and white gloves, and in possession of a hammer.

Photo of the second suspect, according to London, Ont., police, in relation to an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Lambeth on Monday, July 11, 2022. London Police Service

The second suspect is described as a male of medium build wearing a black jacket, black pants, grey gloves and blue sneakers, and in possession of a silver handgun.

Photo of the third suspect, according to London, Ont., police, in relation to an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Lambeth on Monday, July 11, 2022. London Police Service

The third suspect is described as a male with a thin build wearing a black jacket, black track pants, black running shoes and grey gloves.

Photo of the fourth suspect, according to London, Ont., police, in relation to an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Lambeth on Monday, July 11, 2022. London Police Service

The fourth suspect is described as a male of muscular build wearing a black jacket, a black baseball hat, a blue medical mask, a white T-shirt, grey sweatpants, white running shoes and grey gloves.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).