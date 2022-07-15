Quebec baby delivered in restaurant parking lot, police, paramedics assist

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police issued a release on Friday about how officers and paramedics helped a woman deliver her baby in a restaurant parking lot in Mirabel, Que.

The release comes as the family recently met up with the paramedics, officers and dispatchers who all did their part to help them safely deliver their newborn child in unexpected circumstances.

On May 6, at around 5:50 p.m., Brigitte Perrault and her partner Nicolas Théberge were en route to deliver their third child when the baby decided to make his exit a little early.

A statement released by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) Friday said the father called 911 once he realized his partner was giving birth in the car while on Highway 15 and they wouldn’t have time to make it to the hospital.

1 2 View image in gallery mode The paramedics that helped the mother safely deliver her baby back in May recently met up with the couple and their three children to take pictures together to remember the unique experience. From left to right: paramedics Jean-Francois Cyr, Mario Chartier and Olivia Sgouromitis. They are standing alongside the mother Brigitte Perrault, whose holding her newborn baby Laurier, father Nicolas Théberge, and the couple's two other children. Not pictured is paramedic Samsara Desjardins. SQ handout 2 2 View image in gallery mode Authorities that helped the family safely deliver baby Laurier recently met up with the family. From left to right: SQ officer Alexandre Boivin, dispatcher Gabriel Durocher, Nicolas Théberge, Brigitte Perrault holding her newborn, the couple's two other children, and Mirable police officer Mao Wang. Not pictured is 911 operator Katherine Karrel. SQ handout

The operator guided Théberge on the line. The father took the nearest exit and parked in a restaurant parking lot.

They were met in the parking lot soon after by SQ police officer Alexandre Boivin. He helped the mother get into the ambulance as the paramedics arrived shortly after.

Perrault gave birth to her newborn son, Laurier Théberge, in the ambulance at 6:15 p.m. and was then rushed to Saint-Jérôme hospital.

Police say both mom and baby were well taken care of and are in perfect health.