Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 to be available in B.C. starting Aug. 2

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 8:57 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 modelling experts: the summer surge is here' COVID-19 modelling experts: the summer surge is here
A team of independent COVID-19 modellers say the next COVID wave is not coming this fall, but has already arrived. Global News Morning speaks with SFU Mathematician and Epidemiologist Caroline Colijn about the concerning rise of BA.5.

Following Thursday’s federal approval, the B.C. government says kids under five will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine as of Aug. 2.

The province will be setting up specific clinics for children aged six months to five years old to receive the Moderna vaccine, following Health Canada’s approval and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s recommendation for its use.

“B.C. has the capacity and experience to deliver this COVID-19 vaccination campaign for this new age group,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a news release.

“I encourage parents to register their kids under the age of five, so they are invited to book an appointment, starting on Aug. 2.”

Click to play video: 'Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children under five' Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children under five
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children under five

Kids aged six months to five years old are eligible, and must be registered in the province’s vaccine booking system to receive an invitation to book an appointment.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Parents can still register kids who are not yet six months old, and should expect an invite when they reach that age.

“We know that these vaccines are safe and have helped the province weather the COVID-19 pandemic so far,” acting provincial health officer Dr. Martin Lavoie said.

Read more: Health Canada approves first COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

“Although most children who are infected with this virus have no symptoms or mild symptoms, unfortunately we know that some can get very sick and these vaccines are key to keeping our communities healthy and safe.”

For children who have already had COVID, the national committee has recommended waiting eight weeks after the start of symptoms or a positive test result before getting vaccinated.

This interval may be shortened to four weeks for children who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, the province said.

The Moderna vaccine for children is a two-dose series, given eight weeks apart.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagcovid vaccine kids under 5 tagmoderna kids vaccine tagbc kids covid vaccine tagBook COVID vaccine for kids tagbook covid vaccine kids under 5 tagkids under 5 vaccine BC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers