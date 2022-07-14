Surrey-Langley SkyTrain to be completed by 2028 with nearly $4 billion price tag

Send this page to someone via email

The much anticipated Surrey-Langley SkyTrain will be completed by 2028, meaning train service will arrive in Langley earlier than expected but delayed for passengers in Surrey-Fleetwood.

The province was originally going to construct the mega infrastructure project in two phases, with a completion date of 2025 for the line to Surrey-Fleetwood and a completion date of 2030 for the entire line.

But the COVID-19 pandemic led to ridership, construction and financial challenges delaying the first phase of the project but opening the door to complete the entire project at the same time.

“A lot has changed since the original time estimate,” Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said.

“The pandemic did affect planning and the ability to complete the project. We did not want this project to slip away.”

The business case estimates the capital cost of Surrey Langley SkyTrain at $3.94 billion.

This includes $2.4 billion from the B.C. government and $1.3 billion from the federal government, with the remainder coming from local government.

There is current work underway on the project, including utility relocations and road widening.

With the business case approved and funding in place, the procurement process for major construction will begin this summer.

“We are now one step closer to bringing SkyTrain all the way to Langley,” Fleming said.

“Our business plan confirms this major project will be completed two years earlier than expected, helping to transform the way people live, work and play south of the Fraser.”

The project includes eight new stations and three new bus exchanges.

The travel time from Langley City Centre to King George SkyTrain Station in Surrey will be approximately 22 minutes.

Development is expected to increase along the SkyTrain corridor, supported by provincial legislation allowing the province to acquire land to build housing and community amenities that are integrated into transit stations or exchanges.

“The anticipated SkyTrain will catalyze sustainable, transit-oriented developments, improve housing affordability, encourage actions that address climate change, preserve greenspace and create welcoming public spaces that further enhance our city’s highly walkable and vibrant neighbourhoods,” City of Langley mayor Val van Den Broek said.