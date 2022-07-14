Menu

Crime

Driver charged in hit and run that killed 70-year-old pedestrian near Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 7:37 pm
Niagara Regional police say a driver suspected of being behind the wheel in a Niagara Falls fatal hit and run has now been charged.

Investigators say the accused, involved in a pedestrian collision that killed a 70-year-old woman on July 2, turned himself into authorities on Thursday.

The collision happened after 10 p.m. in Chippawa near the Falls and sent the woman to hospital with serious injuries, where she later died.

Collision reconstruction teams believe the woman was crossing the intersection of Welland Street and Willoughby Drive when she was hit by a pickup truck.

The vehicle fled the scene without stopping.

A Niagara Falls man is facing a pair of charges, failing to report a collision and careless driving.

