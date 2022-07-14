Driver charged in hit and run that killed 70-year-old pedestrian near Niagara Falls

Niagara Regional police say a driver suspected of being behind the wheel in a Niagara Falls fatal hit and run has now been charged.
Investigators say the accused, involved in a pedestrian collision that killed a 70-year-old woman on July 2, turned himself into authorities on Thursday.
The collision happened after 10 p.m. in Chippawa near the Falls and sent the woman to hospital with serious injuries, where she later died.
Collision reconstruction teams believe the woman was crossing the intersection of Welland Street and Willoughby Drive when she was hit by a pickup truck.
Trending Stories
The vehicle fled the scene without stopping.
A Niagara Falls man is facing a pair of charges, failing to report a collision and careless driving.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments