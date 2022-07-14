Man, 19, charged in connection with fatal Toronto shooting: police

A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said on June 19, at around 4:25 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Lotherton Pathway and Caledonia Road area.
Police said a man was located who had been shot and had “no vital signs.”
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers have identified the victim as 24-year-old Jaron Williams from Toronto.
Police said on July 3, two men — 20-year-old Jalen Campbell Brown and 20-year-old Justin Harker — were arrested by Montreal police, and were each charged with first-degree murder.
According to police, on July 8, a search warrant was executed at an address in London.
Officers said evidence related to the homicide investigation was found.
Police said on Wednesday, 19-year-old Tafari Bezabeh from Toronto was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
He appeared in court on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
