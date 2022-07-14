Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 19, charged in connection with fatal Toronto shooting: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 2:45 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on June 19, at around 4:25 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Lotherton Pathway and Caledonia Road area.

Police said a man was located who had been shot and had “no vital signs.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Toronto police name victim, 24, of Sunday afternoon shooting

Officers have identified the victim as 24-year-old Jaron Williams from Toronto.

Trending Stories

Police said on July 3, two men — 20-year-old Jalen Campbell Brown and 20-year-old Justin Harker — were arrested by Montreal police, and were each charged with first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, on July 8, a search warrant was executed at an address in London.

Read more: ‘Unacceptable’ — Toronto mayor speaks out after 4 separate shootings on Father’s Day

Officers said evidence related to the homicide investigation was found.

Police said on Wednesday, 19-year-old Tafari Bezabeh from Toronto was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

He appeared in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagHomicide tagToronto crime tagFirst Degree Murder tagToronto shooting tagTPS tagHomicide Investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers