Crime

Toronto police name victim, 24, of Sunday afternoon shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 2:36 pm
Jaron Williams, 24.
Jaron Williams, 24. Toronto Police Services/conributed

Police have named the victim in one of four shootings that occurred in Toronto on Sunday.

Toronto police said officers were called to the scene of gunshots in the Lotherton Pathway and Caledonia Road area around 4:23 p.m.

They found a man who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: ‘Unacceptable’: Toronto mayor speaks out after 4 separate shootings on Father’s Day

On Monday, Toronto police named him as Jaron Williams, a 24-year-old man from Toronto.

Police said four suspects were seen fleeing the area in a vehicle right after the shooting took place. The vehicle is described as a beige or champagne coloured Chevrolet Equinox from 2010 to 2015, police said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police believe the incident may be connected to another shooting that occurred minutes beforehand in the area of Amarantha Court and Flemington Road.

In that shooting, a 43-year-old man was shot before being transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Read more: 15 and 17-year-old boys in critical condition after Toronto shooting

Toronto Mayor John Tory condemned the shooting and a weekend of violence.

In a six-hour window, from 2:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to four shootings that prompted the mayor to speak out. In total for the weekend, there were 6 separate shooting incidents — one Friday and one Saturday — with Friday’s being another fatal shooting.

“Any gun violence in our city is unacceptable and the fact there were several shootings in our city this weekend including one where two young boys were victims is extremely disturbing,” Tory said in a tweet early Monday.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

