Toronto police name victim, 24, of Sunday afternoon shooting

Police have named the victim in one of four shootings that occurred in Toronto on Sunday.

Toronto police said officers were called to the scene of gunshots in the Lotherton Pathway and Caledonia Road area around 4:23 p.m.

They found a man who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, Toronto police named him as Jaron Williams, a 24-year-old man from Toronto.

Police said four suspects were seen fleeing the area in a vehicle right after the shooting took place. The vehicle is described as a beige or champagne coloured Chevrolet Equinox from 2010 to 2015, police said.

Police believe the incident may be connected to another shooting that occurred minutes beforehand in the area of Amarantha Court and Flemington Road.

In that shooting, a 43-year-old man was shot before being transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Toronto Mayor John Tory condemned the shooting and a weekend of violence.

In a six-hour window, from 2:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to four shootings that prompted the mayor to speak out. In total for the weekend, there were 6 separate shooting incidents — one Friday and one Saturday — with Friday’s being another fatal shooting.

“Any gun violence in our city is unacceptable and the fact there were several shootings in our city this weekend including one where two young boys were victims is extremely disturbing,” Tory said in a tweet early Monday.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues