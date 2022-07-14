Quebec reports 93 patient increase in COVID hospitalizations, 18 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting an increase of 93 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

The Health Department says 1,860 people in hospital have the disease, including 632 who were admitted specifically because of COVID-19.

It says 45 patients are in intensive care with the disease, a rise of two from the day before.

READ MORE: Health Canada approves first COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

Officials add that 7,236 health-care workers are currently off the job due to COVID-19.

The province is reporting 2,457 new cases detected through PCR testing, which remains limited to certain high-risk groups. It says an additional 651 positive at-home self tests were reported through a government website.

Dr. Marie-France Raynault, an adviser to the province’s public health department, is scheduled to speak with reporters about the situation Thursday afternoon.