Peterborough woman celebrates $1M win with Maxmillion ticket: OLG

A Peterborough resident is celebrating her first big lottery win after claiming a $1-million prize.

According to the OLG, Jill Artibello won the prize in a Maxmillion draw as part of the Lotto Max draw on June 7.

The retiree says she has been playing Lotto Max since it launched in September 2009.

“I always play Quick Pick and this is my first big win,” she shared while at the OLG prize centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

The avid sewer and crafter said she checked her tickets at home and was shocked to see she had won.

“I kept looking and double-checking the numbers online,” she said. “I just couldn’t believe it. I told my sister and she said, ‘Stop – you’re lying.'”

Artibello says she intends to share her winnings with her family.

“I will share with my sister, nieces and nephews and my good friend,” she said. “I will also enjoy a more comfortable retirement and do some work around the house. I’m so happy. I never dreamed I would win.”